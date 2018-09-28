''Di Ka Pasisiil' wins an award at the 9th Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards

Published 8:04 AM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – 'Di Ka Pasisiil, a documentary about the 2017 Marawi siege, won the Gold Dolphin for Best Documentary under the Current Affairs, Human Concerns, and Social Issues Category at the 9th Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards on Thursday, September 27 (early Friday, September 28 in the Philippines).

Journalists Jeff Canoy and Chiara Zambrano received the award in Cannes, France.

According to ABS-CBN News, this is the Philippines' first ever Gold Dolphin.

'Di Ka Pasisiil records the accounts of both the military and civillians during local terror groups' attempt to take over the city of Marawi. The siege lasted for almost 5 months.

It's not the first international award for the documentary. It earlier won the Gold World Medal in the 2017 New York Festivals, under the Continuing News Coverage category. – Rappler.com