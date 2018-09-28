Can’t decide what to binge on? Here are seven series for you to check out

Published 4:52 PM, September 28, 2018

Globe’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video was pretty big news — and for good reason. Amazon Prime Video is one of the world’s biggest on-demand platforms. With a huge number of shows and movies available, deciding what to binge on can be a daunting task. To make things slightly less overwhelming, here are seven series you can start with this weekend. (And heads-up: if you’re a Globe postpaid subscriber, you can get 6 free months by sending the promo code APV to 8080)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Starring: Wendell Pierce, John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish

In Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the titular character follows a deadly trail of evidence in an attempt to stop a major terrorist attack on the United States and its allies. The series has all the ingredients of a classic spy drama. The global espionage, the intrigue, the explosions — it’s all here.

Every generation gets its own Jack Ryan — he’s kind of like James Bond in that regard. This time, it’s John Krasinski’s turn to play the CIA analyst and former marine. Krasinski’s action chops are pretty underrated — while he’s best known for his role as Jim in The Office, he did some solid work in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

Forever

Starring: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen

Forever is the latest show from producer Alan Yang, who co-created Master of None and produced Parks and Recreation. Given Yang’s CV, you can expect Forever to have cutting, often hilarious, and sometimes poignant, observations on life.

The series tells the story of happily-married couple June and Oscar. They live a comfortable, but predictable, life in suburban California. They eat the same food, hang out with the same people, and go on the same vacation trips. One day, June and Oscar decide to shake things up a bit, and it’s a decision that changes their lives dramatically.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein

Written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (of Gilmore Girls fame), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows the life and career of Midge Maisel. Midge is your regular New York city housewife. Her husband Joel is a businessman and struggling stand-up comedian. Midge’s life takes a turn for the extraordinary when her domestic life falls apart and she discovers she has a gift for comedy.

The story follows Midge’s burgeoning stand-up career and her run-ins with censors and the authorities in 1950s America. But her greatest challenge is juggling her comedy career with the demands of being a mother.

The Tick

Starring: Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Jackie Earle Haley

Ticks, like roaches, are practically impossible to get rid off. So it makes sense that The Tick, that oddball comic book character from the 80s and 90s, is back in a brand-spanking new Amazon Prime Video series.

Surreal and self-aware, The Tick is a great counterpoint to the relative seriousness of Marvel’s Netflix series. In The Tick, a regular joe suffering from mental health issues teams up the eponymous blue-clad superhero to take on an international supervillain. It’s an epic tale “rife with destiny, adventure, blood loss, and good against evil.”

American Gods

Starring: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning

Originally debuting on cable channel Starz, American Gods is now part of the Amazon Prime Video pantheon. American Gods is based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman, and continues Gaiman’s affinity for mixing myth, religion, and everyday life together.

It’s a story about how divinity interacts with regular people — and one such person is Shadow Moon, an ex-con who is hired by an enigmatic man called Mr. Wednesday.

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams

Starring: Terrence Howard, Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin

With Black Mirror a critical and commercial success, and The Twilight Zone set to make a comeback, it’s a great time for fans of anthology series. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video debuted its own anthology series — Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams. Based on the esteemed science fiction writer’s short stories, Electric Dreams takes the viewer to fantastical worlds. But this being based on Dick’s stories, these episodes also question what it means to be human.

The Man In the High Castle

Starring: Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank

Here’s another story based on Philip K. Dick's award-winning speculative work. Produced by Ridley Scott (who adapted Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? as Blade Runner), The Man In the High Castle shows us a world where the Axis powers won World War II. It’s jarring to see an America under Nazi and Japanese imperial rule.

Given the political and social climate in the world today, The Man In the High Castle makes for compelling, if sometimes harrowing, viewing. – Rappler.com

