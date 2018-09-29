These last-minute treatments at the Belo Beauty Suite keep the stars red-carpet ready

Published 5:44 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As one can imagine, getting ready for a glitzy red carpet affair like the ABS-CBN Ball is no mean feat. Aside from getting the best stylists to find to craft the perfect look (and getting a top glam team to execute it), some celebs even go the extra mile

While some of them get the more intensive treatments in the weeks leading up to the event, others still like getting a last-minute beauty boost to make sure they look perfect on the red carpet.

Many of them get their treatments at the Belo Beauty Suite, which the Belo Medical Group sets up especially for the ball at no less than the Presidential Suites of the Makati Shangri-la. The beauty suite has several rooms where celebs can enjoy some pre-ball treatments that enhance their glow and keep their skin looking fresh and camera-ready.

Among the treatments available to the stars are the infusions, which are delivered via IV drip. There are 5 different drips available, depending on the skincare or body concern the star wants to address.

The Cinderella Drip, which contains glutathione, gives the star a glow from within, while the Athlete’s Drip can help boost energy levels for those celebs who came from exhausting long hours of taping or rehearsals.

The Enhanced Supervitamin Drip helps enhance the metabolism and loads the body with vitamins to prep it for a long night of partying, while the Placenta Drip is recommended for its anti-aging effects, which enhance the skin’s elasticity and firmness. There’s also the Double Defense Drip, which can help strengthen the immune system, for anyone who may be feeling rather under the weather.

Aside from the infusions, there are 4 facial treatments that the stars can try to keep their skin looking flawless.

The MDNA Chrome Mask is made of volcanic clay and uses magnet technology to remove skin impurities and give skin extra hydration.

The Skin Reboot uses radiofrequency to tighten the skin and prevent sagging and wrinkles.

The Opera LED Mask helps fight acne and oiliness via LED blue light therapy.

Perhaps the quickest treatment – and the perfect finale to a star’s pre-ball ritual – is the Cryo Slush, where a liquid nitrogen popsicle is applied all over the face. The treatment feels extra-cool to the skin, and helps mattify and minimize pores.

Each of the treatments lasts about 15 to 20 minutes, making it a perfect last-minute stop for the celebs before the ball.

According to Belo Medical Group’s Dr. Hayden Kho, all the treatments they offer at the beauty suite have no downtime, and can be done a few hours – and for some treaments even a few minutes – before the stars walk the red carpet.

“All the treatments that we selected here, even at the last minute, photo finish, even one hour before, they can still do it. In fact, our Cryo Slush, even if you have make-up on, you can do it,” he told Rappler.

Among the stars that got in some pampering at the Belo Beauty Suite were Kim Chiu, Janella Salvador, Zsazsa Padilla, Ruffa Gutierrez, Robi Domingo, Enrique Gil, and Liza Soberano, while Belo Medical Group’s founder Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden performed some of the treatments themselves, with an assist from their daughter, Scarlet Snow.

– Rappler.com