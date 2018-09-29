Check out who won awards that night!

Published 12:18 AM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The Red Carpet segment of the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 may be over, but the night’s festivities didn’t stop there.

Inside the Rizal Ballroom of Makati Shangri-La was a short program to award some of this year’s well-deserving Kapamilya stars.

Here’s a list of some of the awards given on Saturday, September 29:

Stars of the Night: Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino.

The Belo Beautiful Star Award: Maymay Entrata.

Metro’s Best Dressed Female: Erich Gonzales

Metro’s Best Dressed Male: Jericho Rosales

– Rappler.com