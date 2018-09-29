LIST: ABS-CBN Ball 2018 winners
MANILA, Philippines - The Red Carpet segment of the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 may be over, but the night’s festivities didn’t stop there.
Inside the Rizal Ballroom of Makati Shangri-La was a short program to award some of this year’s well-deserving Kapamilya stars.
Here’s a list of some of the awards given on Saturday, September 29:
Stars of the Night: Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino.
The Belo Beautiful Star Award: Maymay Entrata.
Metro’s Best Dressed Female: Erich Gonzales
Metro’s Best Dressed Male: Jericho Rosales
– Rappler.com