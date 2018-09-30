Suffice to say, we're gushing all over again

Published 10:10 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hardcore and casual fans alike were dying over singer Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s first time to attend the ABS-CBN Ball (formerly known as the Star Magic Ball) together on Saturday, September 29. But it turns out, it’s Matteo himself who can’t quite get over the moment just yet.

“My love, you make my whole world stop. Thank you for supporting me. I’m always here for you. You were the most beautiful woman last night at the ball,” Matteo wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 30, in a caption to a video of them preparing for the big ball.

On his YouTube channel, Matteo went all out in expressing how happy he was that they were able to attend the ball together.

“This one was special. So I felt like I had to dedicate a description for this video that could do justice to what I experienced and felt that night. Or at least try to,” he said.

“I've attended this ball countless times, but to be able to attend this ball with Sarah felt like I was experiencing it for the first time again, but even better,” he added.

On Instagram, Matteo also thanked Mark Bumgarner for creating their outfits.

Matteo and Sarah have been together for over 5 years. – Rappler.com