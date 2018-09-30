Matteo Guidicelli on ABS-CBN Ball 2018 with Sarah Geronimo: 'This one was special'
MANILA, Philippines – Hardcore and casual fans alike were dying over singer Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s first time to attend the ABS-CBN Ball (formerly known as the Star Magic Ball) together on Saturday, September 29. But it turns out, it’s Matteo himself who can’t quite get over the moment just yet.
“My love, you make my whole world stop. Thank you for supporting me. I’m always here for you. You were the most beautiful woman last night at the ball,” Matteo wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 30, in a caption to a video of them preparing for the big ball.
@markbumgarner, few years back I told you “bro I’ll be the first man you’ll make a suit for.” Then a few months back I called you “bro it’s time for the suit.” I’m just very grateful you agreed to create statement pieces for Sarah and I. You are magic mark. From the race track to the most successful fashion designer today. Proud of you brother. My love, You make my whole world stop. Thank you for supporting me. I’m always here for you. You were the most beautiful woman last night at the ball!! My brother @pguidicelli thank you for being with us braaaa!!!! I’m blessed to be surrounded by magic in my life. #abscbnball2018 For the FULL video click the link on my bio. @luisruizzzz
On his YouTube channel, Matteo went all out in expressing how happy he was that they were able to attend the ball together.
“This one was special. So I felt like I had to dedicate a description for this video that could do justice to what I experienced and felt that night. Or at least try to,” he said.
“I've attended this ball countless times, but to be able to attend this ball with Sarah felt like I was experiencing it for the first time again, but even better,” he added.
On Instagram, Matteo also thanked Mark Bumgarner for creating their outfits.
Matteo and Sarah have been together for over 5 years. – Rappler.com