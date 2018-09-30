Which of your idols were the most talked about on Twitter?

Published 11:10 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - There’s no doubt that the first-ever ABS-CBN Ball 2018 on Saturday, September 29 was the grandest and most star-studded event of the year so far.

Many of the country’s favorite celebrities and love teams didn’t just take Makati Shangri-La by storm – some of them did so on Twitter too, with a whopping 56 million Tweets generated by the #ABSCBNBall2018 hype from all over the Philippines and overseas, all in one night.

So, who were the most talked-about Kapalamilya stars on Twitter?

Most of them are the hottest rising young stars in showbiz right now. Here they are by rank:

1. Maymay Entrata

2. Kisses Delavin

3. Donny Pangilinan

4. Edward Barber

5. Vivore Esclito

6. Charles Kieron

7 and 8. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

9. Maris Racal

10. Barbie Imperial

The ABS-CBN Ball happened on Saturday, September 30, 2018 at Makati Shangri-La. – Rappler.com