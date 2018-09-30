These young stars blew Twitter up during the ABS-CBN Ball 2018
MANILA, Philippines - There’s no doubt that the first-ever ABS-CBN Ball 2018 on Saturday, September 29 was the grandest and most star-studded event of the year so far.
Many of the country’s favorite celebrities and love teams didn’t just take Makati Shangri-La by storm – some of them did so on Twitter too, with a whopping 56 million Tweets generated by the #ABSCBNBall2018 hype from all over the Philippines and overseas, all in one night.
So, who were the most talked-about Kapalamilya stars on Twitter?
Most of them are the hottest rising young stars in showbiz right now. Here they are by rank:
1. Maymay Entrata
2. Kisses Delavin
3. Donny Pangilinan
4. Edward Barber
5. Vivore Esclito
6. Charles Kieron
7 and 8. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla
9. Maris Racal
10. Barbie Imperial
The ABS-CBN Ball happened on Saturday, September 30, 2018 at Makati Shangri-La. – Rappler.com