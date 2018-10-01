Celebrity news sites have speculated that John Lloyd and Ellen's son is named Elias

Published 12:40 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While remaining vague, actor John Lloyd Cruz posted a poem seemingly dedicated to his rumored son with his partner, actress Ellen Adarna.

On his Instagram account (@dumpsitegallery), John Lloyd posted on Monday, October 1, a poem entitled "Mga Ibon." The words "Para kay Elias" ("For Elias") were scribbled under the title.

Numerous celebrity news websites, including Pep, have speculated that his supposed son with Ellen is named "Elias Modesto."

Both John Lloyd and Ellen have taken a hiatus from show business following reports that they were already dating and that Ellen was pregnant. They've since tried to stay out of the limelight, although they've been involved in very public controversies as well.

Ellen, for instance, faces charges after she allegedly falsely accused a teenager of "pap-ing" or taking videos and pictures of her in public while dining at a restaurant. – Rappler.com