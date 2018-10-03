The 3-year-old also gets to draw with legendary animator Mark Henn

Published 11:43 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo adds voice acting to her already long list of skills as the 3-year-old holds a voiceover session at no less than the Walt Disney Animation Studios, reading lines for Vanellope Von Schweetz. (READ: This is what a day in the life of Scarlet Snow Belo is like)

The voiceover session is part of Scarlet’s itinerary at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Los Angeles, where she arrived on October 2. She also had a drawing workshop with top Disney animator Mark Henn. (READ: Bringing Disney magic to life: Animator Mark Henn)

It’s not clear what the voiceover will be used for (she said it’s not for the movie) but it may be for material she is releasing as a Disney influencer promoting the studio’s upcoming film, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Scarlet is the youngest daughter of celebrity doctor and beauty empire founder Vicki Belo, and Vicki's only child with her second husband Hayden Kho. At age 3, she counts 2.6 million followers on Instagram. – Rappler.com