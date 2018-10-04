Star Cinema says the company and the director has mutually decided to part due to creative differences

Published 3:13 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema announced that director Erik Matti will no longer direct the much awaited big screen comeback of Darna.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said that the movie company and Matti have "mutually" agreed to part ways due to creative differences.

"ABS-CBN, Star Cinema, and director Erik Matti have mutually decided to part ways in the filming of Darna because of creative differences and to allow the filmmaker to work on his other projects under his own production company Reality Entertainment.

"ABS-CBN and Star Cinema, however, are fully committed to bringing the iconic character to the big screen for today’s generation of moviegoers to witness the story of the well-loved Pinoy comics superhero. The new Darna director will be announced soon."

The new Darna movie was announced back in 2014 and was originally supposed to star Angel Locsin, who donned the iconic costume in 2005. Angel, however, left the project due to health concerns.

In 2017, it was announced that Liza Soberano will take on the iconic character created by Mars Ravelo. The actress is currently in training for the role. – Rappler.com