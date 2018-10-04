'Without the Party and the state's good policies, without the love from the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing,' the actress says on Weibo

Published 4:23 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a long absence from social media, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing posted a statement for the first time on a tax case filed against her.

Fan, who became famous in China and in Hollywood for her role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, took to Weibo on Thursday, October 4 to speak out on the issue.

According to the translation of the letter posted on The Hollywood Reporter, Fan said that she's accepting the penalties given by the authorities and will raise funds to pay them.

"I have been an ardent art lover since I was a child, and I’m fortunate to have been a part of the rise of the film and television industries. Thanks to guidance from veterans as well as the love of the audience, combined with my own hard work, I have achieved some success in my career. As an actor, I take pride in showcasing our country’s culture on the global stage, and I do my best to be in the forefront of this. I owe my success to the support of my country and the people. Without the great policies of the [Communist] Party and the state, without the love of the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing," she said.

"Today I’m facing enormous fears and worries over the mistakes I have made. I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the society which trusted me; I failed the fans who loved me. I offer my sincere apology here once again! I beg for everyone’s forgiveness!"

Xinhua news service on Wednesday, October 3 reported that Fan would have to pay a total of 883 million yuan ($129 million) in owed taxes, fines and penalties, adding that she would avoid criminal prosecution as long as she met a repayment deadline. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com