'Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,' Ben Affleck says in an Instagram post

Published 11:12 AM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ben Affleck once again opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction, taking to social media after a 40-day stay in rehab.

In the Instagram post, the actor said that he has completed his stay at the treatment center, and continues to receive outpatient care.

"The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others," he said.

According to E! News, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention in August, and drove him to the rehab facility herself.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family," Affleck said.

He also thanked the people who have shared their own experiences with him.

"So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure," he said.

Affleck also sought treatment for alcoholism in 2017. He has 3 children with Garner, whom he separated from in 2015. – Rappler.com