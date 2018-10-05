The couple were married for 19 years

Published 2:25 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 19 years, actors Romnick Samenta and Harlene Bautista confirmed that they are going their separate ways.

In a joint statement posted on entertainment website Pep, the couple asked for privacy for the sake of their 5 children. They did not specify the reason for the separation.

"Romnick and I have five beautiful children, whom we love and treasure very much – we have spent many years together as best friends and partners in everything that we have done," Harlene said.

"Even more so in raising our family.

"We will always be great friends if not the best of friends.

"With the greatest respect and mutual love, wanting nothing but happiness for each other we have decided to part ways.

"We would like to appeal for privacy, for our children and for each other as well.

"Being public figures, we know that this will not go unnoticed — and we didn’t want speculations, rumours and gossips to destroy the wonderful memories we share, the peace that we continue to have as best friends.

"We both decided that it would be best to issue a statement, in an intention to let this be the first and last time that we talk about it."

The couple also asked their respective friends and family members not issue any other comments or statements to prevent hurting their children.

Romnick and Harlene got married via civil rites in 1999. A church wedding followed in 2000. Both rose to fame from the entetainment variety show That's Entertainment.

Harlene is the sister of Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista. Her other brother Hero is a councilor in the 4th district of Quezon City.

Romnick was one of the top showbiz matinee idols in the '90s, known for his tandem with Sheryl Cruz.

Aside from their respective showbiz careers, the two are also behind the Filipino restaurant Salu in Quezon City. – Rappler.com