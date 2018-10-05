'Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,' Chris tweets

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Evans has said goodbye to his role as one of the world's most famous heroes.

On Thursday, October 4, Chris announced on Twitter that he's hanging up his Captain America suit. He played the role for 8 years.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Ryan Reynolds who played Deadpool tweeted: "I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also expressed his gratitude to Chris for playing the role.

"What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on."

In an interview with the New York Times in March, Chris, who first played Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, hinted that at some point, he was already thinking of saying goodbye to the role.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said.

The Avengers 4 movie is scheduled on May 2019. – Rappler.com