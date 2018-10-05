Director Erik Matti has exited the project, citing 'creative differences' with the film outfit

Published 7:42 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From iconic figures in Philippine history to an iconic figure in Philippine pop culture.

Director Jerrold Tarog, whom most people recognize for having directed the epic movies Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang General, will be directing the big screen comeback of Darna.

ABS-CBN and Star Cinema announced Tarog's new role in a statement released Friday evening, October 5, a day after it was announced that Erik Matti would no longer be directing the movie.

"ABS-CBN and Star Cinema are grateful to Artikulo Uno Productions for graciously allowing Jerrold to do the project. We welcome Jerrold’s fresh take, innovative ideas, and signature directorial style to make Darna’s return to the big screen a rare cinematic experience for moviegoers," said the statement.

The new Darna movie was announced back in 2014 and was originally supposed to star Angel Locsin, who donned the iconic costume in 2005. Angel, however, left the project due to health concerns.

In 2017, it was announced that Liza Soberano would take on the iconic character created by Mars Ravelo. The actress is training for the role. – Rappler.com