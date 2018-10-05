The entertainment reporter accuses two executives of sending her text messages with sexual innuendos and requesting sexual favors

Published 8:53 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido has filed criminal complaints against ABS-CBN executives for alleged sexual harassment and libel.

According to a statement posted by her lawyer on Facebook, Fullido filed a sexual harassment case on Friday, October 5, against former ABS-CBN News executive Cheryl Favila and ABS-CBN News segment producer Maricar Asprec.

Fullido accused the two of sending her text messages with sexual innuendos and requests for sexual favors. She also accused them of making it difficult for her to work as an anchor and reporter for TV Patrol when she rejected their advances.

Fullido also filed libel complaints against ABS-CBN news executives Cecilia Drilon and Venancio Borromeo, along with news reporter Marie Lozano, who allegedly “besmirched her reputation” by saying that she filed sexual harassment complaints to leverage her employment status at the network.

She also accused Drilon of victim-shaming after Drilon allegedly said Fullido deserved to be harassed for being willing to wear a bikini to boost TV Patrol ratings.

Fullido had previously filed administrative complaints against Favila and Asprec. According to the statement, ABS-CBN management dismissed the sexual harassment case, but held Favila liable for gross misconduct, leading to her dismissal.

In a press statement, ABS-CBN said that it respects Fullido’s right to bring her sexual harassment complaints to court.

“Now that she has filed charges with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, we expect all parties to allow the legal process to take its course,” the statement read.

“ABS-CBN takes sexual harassment seriously and does not condone such acts in the workplace or by its employees,“ the statement said, noting that the network “took prompt action” and made a decision based on the evidence presented when Fullido initially filed an administrative case.

Fullido currently anchors TV Patrol’s entertainment news segment, "Star Patrol." – Rappler.com