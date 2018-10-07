He was 76

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Scott Wilson, best known for playing Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead, died on Saturday, October 6 (Sunday, October 7 in the Philippines).

The popular television series confirmed the news via its official social media accounts.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Wilson played Hershel Greene from 2010 to 2014. His character was killed off in season 4 of the series, notes Variety. The actor boasts of a rather prolific filmography both the big and small screens.

His last movie was Hostiles in 2017. – Rappler.com