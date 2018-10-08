Kris Aquino on Herbert Bautista: No 'happily ever after,' but no 'the end'
MANILA, Philippines – Their was a love story that didn't quite pan out as planned but it's a relationship that – as Kris Aquino wants to constantly remind the public – she still holds dear.
The "Queen of All Media" posted Sunday, October 7, a photo of her with Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and a couple of friends. In the caption, she wrote: "Admittedly in 2014 HAPPILY EVER AFTER wasn’t meant for us. BUT it wasn’t THE END."
Kris first confirmed in 2014 that they were dating. She would later say that it didn't work out and that they instead chose to be friends.
"He’s been there whenever I needed a friend, hindi na ko nagulat – nandito sya ngayon... Bakit sya ( so I wasn't surprised that he's here now. Why him)? This is my WHY: nabasa niya mismo my long term endorsement contracts (he's read my long term endorsement contracts) – renewals plus 3 new ones. They all strongly discourage me from divisive political participation & even posts. He wants me to regain my health & he supports my priorities," added Kris, who recently had to undergo several medical tests here and abroad.
"Ako nang magsasabi, when we fought nasumbat ko na: naging 1st daughter & 1st sister na ko – di mo ba na appreciate na ikaw ang minahal & di yung posisyon mo? Binweltahan nya ko: kaya nga ang hirap mong maging ka relasyon kasi pinaghirapan ko ‘to tapos user ang ibabato sa kin?" she said.
(I'll be the first to admit that when we fought, I would say: I've been first daughter and first sister. Don't you appreciate that it's you and not the positon that I love? And he answered back: That's why it's so hard to be in a relationship with you because I worked hard for this yet people say I'm a user.)
"I chose to share this because our story has my perspective & his point of view," Kris concluded.
@rbchanco (not pictured @jonathanvelasco__ ) Thank you for the genuine love for flying to be w/ me (i’m sorry to your clients for the cancellations.) Thank you to a new physician friend from the Philippines for the kind referral to an excellent specialist here. Thank you to the Filipino health care professionals in Singapore for being both respectful & attentive... I promised transparency- i had 16 vials of blood drawn yesterday. 12 were drawn last week. Full results of my blood panel will take 1 week but my initial prognosis from the Singaporean allergist-rheumatologist-immunologist is encouraging. i have started the new medication he prescribed. i am taking to heart his advice to release at an achievable pace what caused me emotional & intellectual stress, because in his words 80% of illness is worsened by what burdens us. My doctor said to focus on life’s POSITIVES. I have the best sons a mother can ask God for. I have the enduring love of family & friends. And i have the 100% support of my endorsements & followers. I have our country’s best legal counsels to represent us. I look forward to slowly going back to work, honoring all my commitments with a 100% trustworthy team starting next week. The comments section won’t be deactivated. I humbly request that you post NO NAMES NOR ACCUSATIONS; i stand with FAIRLY upholding the rule of law, thus there is no need to make this a trial by publicity or one based on popular opinion- the TRUTH is already more than enough. #laban
It hasn't been an easy time for Kris of late. Aside from her health issues, she revealed recently that she had allegedly been betrayed by someone close to her. Her finances – and funds for her sons – were apparently involved. – Rappler.com