'He wants me to regain my health and he supports my priorities,' says Kris of her one-time flame

Published 10:15 AM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Their was a love story that didn't quite pan out as planned but it's a relationship that – as Kris Aquino wants to constantly remind the public – she still holds dear.

The "Queen of All Media" posted Sunday, October 7, a photo of her with Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and a couple of friends. In the caption, she wrote: "Admittedly in 2014 HAPPILY EVER AFTER wasn’t meant for us. BUT it wasn’t THE END."

Kris first confirmed in 2014 that they were dating. She would later say that it didn't work out and that they instead chose to be friends.

"He’s been there whenever I needed a friend, hindi na ko nagulat – nandito sya ngayon... Bakit sya ( so I wasn't surprised that he's here now. Why him)? This is my WHY: nabasa niya mismo my long term endorsement contracts (he's read my long term endorsement contracts) – renewals plus 3 new ones. They all strongly discourage me from divisive political participation & even posts. He wants me to regain my health & he supports my priorities," added Kris, who recently had to undergo several medical tests here and abroad.

"Ako nang magsasabi, when we fought nasumbat ko na: naging 1st daughter & 1st sister na ko – di mo ba na appreciate na ikaw ang minahal & di yung posisyon mo? Binweltahan nya ko: kaya nga ang hirap mong maging ka relasyon kasi pinaghirapan ko ‘to tapos user ang ibabato sa kin?" she said.

(I'll be the first to admit that when we fought, I would say: I've been first daughter and first sister. Don't you appreciate that it's you and not the positon that I love? And he answered back: That's why it's so hard to be in a relationship with you because I worked hard for this yet people say I'm a user.)

"I chose to share this because our story has my perspective & his point of view," Kris concluded.

It hasn't been an easy time for Kris of late. Aside from her health issues, she revealed recently that she had allegedly been betrayed by someone close to her. Her finances – and funds for her sons – were apparently involved. – Rappler.com