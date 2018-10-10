Check out the full list of entries here

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (Execom) 2018 announced on Tuesday, October 9 the last 4 movies that will be part of year's film festival. They are all finished films.

The 4 films are:

Rainbow Sunset

Starring: Eddie Garcia, Tony Mabesa, Gloria Romero, and Sunshine Dizon directed, by Joel Lamangan

Film Company: Likhang Silang Entertainment

One Great Love

Starring: Dennis Trillo, Kim Chiu and JC De Vera, directed by Eric Quizon

Film Company: Regal Films

Mary, Marry Me

Starring: Toni Gonzaga, Alex Gonzaga, and Sam Milby, directed by RC Delos Reyes

Film Company: Ten17 Inc

Otlum

Starring: Ricci Rivero, Jerome Ponce, directed by Joven Tan

Film Company: Horsehoe Productions

In June 2018, 4 films were selected based on their scripts. They include:

Aurora

Starring: Anne Curtis, directed by Yam Laranas

Film Company: Viva Films

Fantastica: The Princess, The Prince and The Perya

Starring: Vice Ganda, Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio, and Maymay Entrata, directed by Barry Gonzalez

Film Company: Star Cinema and Viva Films

Girl in the Orange Dress

Starring: Jessy Mendiola, Jericho Rosales, Tom Rodriguez, directed by Jay Abello

Film Company: Quantum and MJM Films

Popoy En Jack: The Pulisincredibles

Starring: Vic Sotto, Coco Martin, directed by Rodel Nacianceno

Film Company: MZet, APT, and CCM Productions

The Metro Manila Film Festival starts in December. – Rappler.com