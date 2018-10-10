FULL LIST: The 'Magic 8' of the MMFF 2018 film festival
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (Execom) 2018 announced on Tuesday, October 9 the last 4 movies that will be part of year's film festival. They are all finished films.
The 4 films are:
Rainbow Sunset
Starring: Eddie Garcia, Tony Mabesa, Gloria Romero, and Sunshine Dizon directed, by Joel Lamangan
Film Company: Likhang Silang Entertainment
One Great Love
Starring: Dennis Trillo, Kim Chiu and JC De Vera, directed by Eric Quizon
Film Company: Regal Films
Mary, Marry Me
Starring: Toni Gonzaga, Alex Gonzaga, and Sam Milby, directed by RC Delos Reyes
Film Company: Ten17 Inc
Otlum
Starring: Ricci Rivero, Jerome Ponce, directed by Joven Tan
Film Company: Horsehoe Productions
In June 2018, 4 films were selected based on their scripts. They include:
Aurora
Starring: Anne Curtis, directed by Yam Laranas
Film Company: Viva Films
Fantastica: The Princess, The Prince and The Perya
Starring: Vice Ganda, Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio, and Maymay Entrata, directed by Barry Gonzalez
Film Company: Star Cinema and Viva Films
Girl in the Orange Dress
Starring: Jessy Mendiola, Jericho Rosales, Tom Rodriguez, directed by Jay Abello
Film Company: Quantum and MJM Films
Popoy En Jack: The Pulisincredibles
Starring: Vic Sotto, Coco Martin, directed by Rodel Nacianceno
Film Company: MZet, APT, and CCM Productions
The Metro Manila Film Festival starts in December. – Rappler.com