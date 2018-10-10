It may just be the most extra gender reveal ever done in the history of modern parenting

Published 11:36 AM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gender reveal parties are truly the embodiment of how extra modern parenting has become, with couples going to great lengths to announce their baby's assigned gender in the most celebratory way possible.

For most people it’s either a splash of confetti, balloons, or cake frosting done in the stereotypical color that corresponds to the upcoming baby’s gender. But for GP Reyes and Andi Manzano, the gender reveal involved a theme party at a popular club, LED lights across two neighboring buildings, confetti, and fireworks.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, had their next-level gender reveal party on October 9 at The Island – one of the several establishments GP owns – in Bonifacio Global City. The all-white party started in the afternoon, and lasted all the way to the evening, when the gender reveal was done via pink LED lights spelling out the word ‘girl’ across two neighboring buildings, and of course with pink fireworks and confetti to match.

Apparently, a baby sister is exactly what their first-born, 3-year-old Olivia wanted, as Andi shared in the same-day edit video by Jason Magbanua, who documented the entire event along with top photographer Magic Liwanag.

Andi, a DJ and host, and GP, a businessman, married in 2013. Their second baby is due in January. – Rappler.com