They'll be singing their debut album 'Tell All Your Friends' in full

Published 1:21 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You better MakeDamnSure to block off your calendars because Taking Back Sunday, the American rock band whose songs inspired many angsty scenes of our youth, is coming to Manila.

The group will be dropping by Manila on January 26, 2019, as part of its 20th anniversary tour at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. If the mere nostalgia of watching your favorite 2000s band isn't enough, event and concert organizer Pulp said the group will be playing its entire debut album Tell All Your Friends during the concert.

Tickets go on sale beginning November 17 over at TicketNet outlets around the country and on www.ticketnet.com.ph. Check Pulp's social media accounts for more updates – Rappler.com