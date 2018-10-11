Proceeds of the concert will go to a fund for retired Xavier School teachers and underprivileged Xavier School scholars

Published 8:59 AM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mr Pure Energy is back in concert, and he isn't missing a beat.

Gary Valenciano will be returning to the stage on Saturday, October 13, for a concert at the Xavier Sports Complex in San Juan City.

Daughter Kiana will be one of Gary's guests during Mr. Pure Energy in XS, the proceeds of which will go to a fund for retired Xavier School teachers and underprivileged Xavier School scholars.

In mid-2018, Gary underwent a heart bypass. It was during this procedure that doctors diagnosed and subsequently cleared him of kidney cancer.

He has since returned to television via ASAP and Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, where he is one of the judges.

Gary is an artist that barely needs any introduction in the Philippines. He sang the official theme song of the long-running FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, and is a multi-awarded singer.

He is set to launch Awit At Laro, an "advocacy album" geared towards promoting homegrown Filipino games and songs.

For more information on the concert, check out Gary's official social media accounts. Tickets for Mr. Pure Energy in XS are available via TicketNet. – Rappler.com