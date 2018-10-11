Kris Aquino on autoimmune disease diagnosis: 'Being brave is part of my DNA'
MANILA, Philippines – Television and online personality and host Kris Aquno said early Thursday, October 11, that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, an autoimmune disease.
Kris underwent tests in Singapore to evaluate her condition.
"To be specific I now know I have Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, and yes, mine is an autoimmune disease. I am now, and for the rest of my existence will be, on high dosage antihistamines and having the EpiPen will always be crucial. Severe allergies are life threatening because of anaphylactic shock," she said in an Instagram post.
Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria is when there exists "persistent symptoms of urticaria for 6 weeks or more," according to the United States National Library of Medicine's National Center for Biotechnology Information.
View this post on Instagram
You prayed for us regardless of not knowing me personally. i waited for my Singaporean doctor to send my final diagnosis. Now i’m ready to open my heart... I’m sharing our story for you to understand THE PAIN MY FAMILY ENDURED...Ang hirap madiskubreng may malaking perang pinaghirapan kitain na ginastos ng walang pahintulot para sa luho ng taong pinagkatiwalaan mo- kahit na milyones na ang kinita nya galing sa yo. Bumagsak po ang katawan ko, in 1 month i lost 15 pounds. i was SCARED, our Mom had unexplained weight loss before her cancer diagnosis. That’s why i had my series of blood tests. This is our TRUTH. My initial diagnosis indicated an autoimmune disease. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Wendy Williams all raised my awareness. To be specific, we were afraid it was lupus. Kuya was anxious & confused. Bimb knew Selena’s journey. It was heartbreaking to see my 11 year old crying inconsolable tears and pleading, “please don’t leave me mama.” Bimb even offered me his kidney. Ang pera magsipag ako, kikitain ulit. PERO HINDI PO MABIBILI ANG EXTENSION SA BUHAY. Kaya nagmadali kaming lumipad ng Singapore for me to get the most thorough medical evaluation. To be specific i now know i have Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, and yes, mine is an autoimmune disease. I am now, and for the rest of my existence will be, on high dosage antihistamines and having the EpiPen will always be crucial. Severe allergies are life threatening because of anaphylactic shock. I disclosed that i started maintenance medication to control my hypertension in 2015; i also have ongoing treatment for severe migraines. You know my life’s journey. Thank you for being with me through the tears and victories. I AM PROOF, LOVE MAKES US STRONG. Because we know WHY WE ARE FIGHTING...for me it’s for my health because 2 people i love more than life itself still need me for at least 10 more years. My prayer is simple, to raise my youngest son to become a responsible adult who’ll care for his kuya, then God already blessed me more than i deserve. #laban (October 11, 1954, 64 years ago my mom & dad got married. Heaven timed i’d get my medical answers now for me to remember BEING BRAVE is part of my DNA.)
Kris said they rushed to Singapore for tests since her initial diagnosis "indicated an autoimmune disease" – they were worried it was lupus, a condition wherein one's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks healthy tissues.
"Kuya [her eldest son, Josh] was anxious and confused. Bimb [Bimby, her youngest] knew Selena's journey. It was heartbreaking to see my 11 year old crying inconsolable tears and pleading, 'please don't leave me mama.' Bimb even offered me his kidney," Kris said, referring to singer Selena Gomez who has been living with lupus.
"Ang pera magsipag ako, kikitain ulit. PERO HINDI PO MABIBILI ANG EXTENSION SA BUHAY," she added. (Money, I can earn back if I work hard. But I cannot buy a life extension.)
She thanked her followers for "being with me through the tears and victories."
Kris also noted that October 11 happened to be her parents' marriage anniversary. Kris is the daughter of two political icons in the country – assasinated opposition senator Benigno Aquino Jr, and former president Corazon Aquino.
"October 11, 1954, 64 years ago my mom & dad got married. Heaven timed I'd get my medical answers now for me to remember BEING BRAVE is part of my DNA," she said.
On top of her health woes, Kris earlier revealed she had apparently been duped financially by someone close to her. – Rappler.com