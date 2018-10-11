Kris opens up about her diagnosis – she has Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria – and thanks her fans and followers for their support

Published 9:15 AM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Television and online personality and host Kris Aquno said early Thursday, October 11, that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, an autoimmune disease.

Kris underwent tests in Singapore to evaluate her condition.

"To be specific I now know I have Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, and yes, mine is an autoimmune disease. I am now, and for the rest of my existence will be, on high dosage antihistamines and having the EpiPen will always be crucial. Severe allergies are life threatening because of anaphylactic shock," she said in an Instagram post.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria is when there exists "persistent symptoms of urticaria for 6 weeks or more," according to the United States National Library of Medicine's National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Kris said they rushed to Singapore for tests since her initial diagnosis "indicated an autoimmune disease" – they were worried it was lupus, a condition wherein one's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks healthy tissues.

"Kuya [her eldest son, Josh] was anxious and confused. Bimb [Bimby, her youngest] knew Selena's journey. It was heartbreaking to see my 11 year old crying inconsolable tears and pleading, 'please don't leave me mama.' Bimb even offered me his kidney," Kris said, referring to singer Selena Gomez who has been living with lupus.

"Ang pera magsipag ako, kikitain ulit. PERO HINDI PO MABIBILI ANG EXTENSION SA BUHAY," she added. (Money, I can earn back if I work hard. But I cannot buy a life extension.)

She thanked her followers for "being with me through the tears and victories."

Kris also noted that October 11 happened to be her parents' marriage anniversary. Kris is the daughter of two political icons in the country – assasinated opposition senator Benigno Aquino Jr, and former president Corazon Aquino.

"October 11, 1954, 64 years ago my mom & dad got married. Heaven timed I'd get my medical answers now for me to remember BEING BRAVE is part of my DNA," she said.

On top of her health woes, Kris earlier revealed she had apparently been duped financially by someone close to her. – Rappler.com