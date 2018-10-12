The film is set to hit theaters in May 2019

Published 12:47 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Disney released the first teaser trailer for the live-action reboot of Aladdin, giving viewers a first glimpse at what looks to be a visual feast.

The teaser was released on October 11, Thursday (October 12, Friday, Philippine time), on Disney’s social media and YouTube accounts.

A haunting version of "Arabian Nights" plays as the teaser starts, taking us through the shining, shimmering, splendid live-action version of the Cave of Wonders. The music then gives way to a booming big band take on “A Friend Like Me” just as Aladdin reaches for the magic lamp.

As most '90s kids will know, Aladdin is a fantasy musical set in the fictional city of Agrabah, where the titular street rat finds a magic lamp, releases the trapped genie, and teams up with him to win the heart of the head-strong Princess Jasmine.

The original animated film was released in 1992, and won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “A Whole New World.”

The live-action reboot was announced with Guy Ritchie as the director in October 2016, and the cast was revealed at the D23 Expo in July 2017 after a long casting process that took several months.

Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud is playing Aladdin while British-Indian actress Naomi Scott is playing Princess Jasmine. Will Smith has been cast in the role of the Genie.

The film has not been without controversy, particularly when it came to casting. Many fans criticized the casting of Naomi, saying her role should have gone to someone of Arab heritage.

There were also accusations of whitewashing when it was announced that a new character, Prince Anders, was created, and a white actor, Billy Magnussen, was cast in the role – a move many saw as offensive and unneccesary.

Earlier in the year, there were also reports of fair-skinned actors being made-up to look more tan on the film’s set, though Disney defended the move, saying they only used white people in background roles "when it was a matter of specialty skills, safety and control."

The film follows a series of live-action reboots of beloved animated Disney films. Cinderella, Beauty and The Beast, and The Jungle Book have all been remade, while live-action versions of The Lion King and Mulan are currently in the works.

Aladdin hits US theaters on May 24, 2019. – Rappler.com