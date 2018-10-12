Trust actress Marian Rivera to make sure her daughter is always dressed well at school events

Published 6:55 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera once again blessed her followers with a much-needed dose of cuteness when she shared a photo on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter Zia Dantes looking adorable in pink-and-purple Filipiniana for her school’s United Nations Day celebration.

In comments, Marian said Zia's section was assigned the Philippines, so “hindi ako pinahirapan (I didn’t have a hard time).”

Aside from the Instagram post, Marian shared another photo of Zia in costume on her Instagram stories.

Marian is proving to be quite the stage mother, making sure her kid is always dressed well at school events. For Zia’s Linggo ng Wika in August, she wore a bright pink Maria Clara ensemble, and for her school’s anniversary in September, she channeled Marilyn Monroe with a white dress, pearls, a blonde wig, and a fake mole. The outfit won Zia the Best in Costume award – the ultimate stage mom triumph for Marian.

Zia is Marian’s first child with husband Dingdong Dantes. The couple is currently expecting their second baby. – Rappler.com