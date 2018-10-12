Kris had earlier opened up about being financially betrayed by someone close to her

Published 8:11 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has filed theft complaints in 7 cities against an unnamed party, presumably the person who committed a “financial betrayal” against her.

On Instagram, Kris shared that she personally appeared before the Quezon City Office of the City Prosecutor to file her qualified theft complaint. Meanwhile her lawyers at Fortun Narvasa filed the same complaint on her behalf in San Juan, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, and Manila.

“I continue to have faith that the Philippines’ justice system will uphold the law with impartiality & fairness,” she said.

Kris said that her legal teams met with the unnamed person’s representatives to settle the case amicably, “but in straight forward language-cumare bears sila (they didn’t care).”

“My family had advocated for peace BUT the other party failed to even meet us halfway and instead chose to spread malicious lies & falsehoods,” she said.

Ending the post, Kris said that she didn’t start the dispute, but she was not backing down from it.

“Hindi po ako pinalaki para urungan ang pakikipaglaban para sa katotohanan. ‘Sinimulan nyo, kaya tatapusin ko’ (I wasn’t raised to back down from fighting for the truth. ‘You started it, so I will finish it’),” she wrote.

In September, Kris shared on Instagram and in a blog post on her Facebook page that she was seeking justice for “financial abuse and betrayal” that was committed by someone close to her, and who had already supposedly earned millions from running her media company KCAP. (READ: Kris Aquino seeks 'justice' for apparent financial 'betrayal')

She had earlier consulted with her lawyers Sig Fortun and Florin Hilbay on what legal action to take.

Kris was particularly affected by the matter because the trust funds of her two sons Josh and Bimbi were involved.

(I might lose everything I worked hard for for them),” Kris added. “It is WRONG that the 2 BOYS I LOVE MOST, MY LIFE’S MEANING & INSPIRATION may suffer consequences because I was targeted and deceived by a person with no conscience,” she said. – Rappler.com