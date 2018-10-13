The singer says goodbye on the anniversary episode of cooking talk show 'Sarap Diva'

MANILA, Philippines – Regine Velazquez is leaving GMA-7, her home network for the past 20 years. The singer, actress, and host announced her departure on the anniversary episode of cooking talk show Sarap Diva, which she has hosted since it launched 6 years ago.

In a statement to Pep.ph, GMA-7 Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth Rasonable confirmed Regine’s departure and wished her well.

"After two decades, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid has officially said her goodbyes to the Kapuso Network,” Rasonable said. "We understand her decision to join her husband and we wish her well as she pursues other opportunities outside GMA Network."

Regine is participating in ASAP Live in Sydney, an overseas special by GMA-7’s rival network ABS-CBN, where she will be performing alongside husband Ogie Alcasid.

Regine is believed to be transferring to ABS-CBN, though she has not made any official announcements yet.

Regine has been part of GMA-7 since 1998, starting out as a regular cast member of variety show SOP, which ended in 2010.

Aside from Sarap Diva, Regine also hosted GMA’s reality talent search The Clash, which ended on September 30.

Aside from ASAP Live in Sydney, which is taking place on October 20, Regine is bringing her 30th anniversary concert to the United States, performing the R30 US tour with Ogie in California on October 14. – Rappler.com