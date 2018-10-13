'Iron Fist' is the first Marvel show to be canceled by streaming giant Netflix

Published 3:44 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even after an improved second season, Iron Fist is no more. Netflix has canceled Marvel series even as the platform heavily pushed promotions for the show’s season 2 premiere.

Netflix and Marvel announced the news in a joint statement released to several entertainment publications on October 12, Friday (October 13, Saturday, Philippine time).

"Marvel's Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We're thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we've shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on,” they said.

Iron Fist, which stars Finn Jones as the title character, is part of a 5-show deal between Netflix and Marvel. The deal also includes the shows Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and The Defenders. The Punisher was later added to the lineup as a Daredevil spinoff.

The first season of Iron Fist was heavily panned by critics, though reviews of the second season, released on Netflix on September 7, noted a significant improvement. (READ: Binge-worthy: Iron Fist, Season 2)

The show is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The heroes powers include martial arts, and the ability to wield the Iron Fist, which allows him to summon his chi energy and use it to enhance his abilities. – Rappler.com