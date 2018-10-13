The designer says he is even creating a piece especially for the young star

Published 6:15 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You know you've hit a certain level of stardom when a top fashion designer says it is his dream for you to walk in his show – which is exactly the case for young star Maymay Entrata, who is being sought out by fashion designer Rajo Laurel to walk in his charity gala.

On October 13, Rajo tweeted: "My dream is for [Maymay] to walk on show. Nov 23 is the date. I am creating a piece specially [for] her. I pray this will happen."

Rajo's November 23 show is the unveiling of his Hello Kitty collection, which may just be the perfect fit for the youthful Maymay.

It's not the first time the designer expressed his desire for Maymay to be part of his show. On October 11, he asked his followers, "How can we make Maymay Entrata walk my Gala fashion show?"

He seemed to be referring to a different show, his Red Charity Gala on October 27.

Rajo's dream seems likely to come true. In an interview with ABS-CBN, Maymay said she accepts the invitation.

"Kahit hindi niya po ako tanungin, oo ako doon kasi si Sir Rajo 'yun eh (Even if he doesn't ask me, I'll say yes, because that's Sir Rajo)," she said.

Still, it isn't clear if the two have already aligned their schedules. Replying to Rajo, many fans pointed out that the actress will be in Dubai on November 23 for a concert .

Maymay rose to fame when she became part of Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7, where she emerged as the winner. Since then, she has counted numerous endorsements and often performs in concerts with her love team partner, Edward Barber.

She has also become a fashion favorite, gaining attention for her looks from the 2017 Star Magic Ball and the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball. – Rappler.com