Citing sources close to the couple, U.S. media says it was a case of 'too much too soon'

Published 10:26 AM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson have reportedly called off their engagement, US entertainment media reported over the weekend.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ first made the claim on October 14, Sunday (early October 15 in the Philippines). Celebrity magazine People independently confirmed the report soon after. (READ: Pete Davidson on engagement to Ariana Grande: ‘I feel like I won a contest’)

"It was way too much too soon...It’s not shocking to anyone," a source close to Ariana reportedly told People. The decision to call off the engagement was reportedly mutual since the "timing wasn't right," said People.

Neither Ariana nor Pete have responded to requests for comment.

"As of Sunday evening, Grande had not deleted photos and videos of Davidson from her social media accounts, but Davidson’s accounts were no longer active," noted People.

The couple started dating in May, after just having come out of other relationships: Ariana from late rapper Mac Miller, and Pete from writer and actress, Cazzie David.

Pete and Ariana met in 2016, when the pop star appeared on SNL. – Rappler.com