Published 3:33 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When you're stylist to the country's top stars, you really can't expect anything less than a wedding that could rival the glitz and glamour of Crazy Rich Asians. And that's exactly what happened when celebrity stylist Kimi Yap wed Jarvis Sy.

Amarintha and Colin who?

Theirs was a celebration just like a scene straight out of the film (no flowing aisle river here, though).

The A-list celebrity stylist and her longtime partner of 10 years celebrated their wedding at Santuario de San Jose Parish in Mandaluyong City on Saturday, October 13.

Kimi walked down the aisle in a gorgeous, Swarovski-encrusted Michael Cinco couture wedding gown with a 5-meter trail.

The star-studded guest list included bridesmaids Erich Gonzales and Kathryn Bernardo, two of Kimi's top celeb clients.

"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino stood as ninang (principal sponsor) while Instagram-famous celebrity baby Scarlet Snow Belo was one of the flower girls. Jeron Teng, Julia Barretto, and Alex Gonzaga also attended.



The wedding reception took place at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, where luxurious elements still took center stage, including a 12-foot-tall garden-inspired wedding cake, intricate floral arrangements, and ethereal decor.



– Rappler.com