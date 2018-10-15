The talented trio does it again!

Published 4:24 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Add Singapore President Halimah Yacob to the long list of top world leaders Filipino singing sensations the TNT Boys have performed for.

The trio recently performed for the Singaporean president on Sunday, October 14, for the President's Star Charity, an event organized by Singaporean media company Mediacorp under the President's Challenge campaign. It aims to raise funds for charities selected by the Singaporean president.

The boys sang "The Greatest Love of All" with students from Lorna Whiston School. They also sang "Listen."

After the Singapore stint, the TNT Boys will be flying to the US to join an international talent contest. They're also set to hold their first major concert at no less than the Araneta Coliseum on November 30. – Rappler.com