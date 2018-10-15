The crowd-favorite 90's love team gets candid and talk future projects

Published 7:30 AM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the success of their reunion movie Exes Baggage, which has earned over P270 million in the box office, Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino are excited to do another project together.

CarGel fans, however, might have to wait a bit longer to see the former couple back on the big screen.

During the thanksgiving blog conference for Exes Baggage, Angelica said that they have yet to receive an offer for a follow-up movie.

"It's already October, so it isn't common during this time of the year. The year is ending, so projects are ending. Usually they start on January to March, so it's impossible to do another project this year. Even the Metro Manila Film Festival is closed already," she explained.

Nevertheless, both Angelica and Carlo are thrilled at the idea of doing another CarGel project, may it be an Exes Baggage sequel or another movie altogether.

In the interview, the former couple said they sat down with director Dan Villegas to revise the movie’s ending, opting for a more open-ended take – not because they were hoping for a sequel but believed it was how Nix and Pia would have wanted it to end.

"We didn't think of cutting the ending there for a part two. All three of us just didn't like the original ending because it was too cheesy and maybe too far away from the characters. We didn't want to sacrifice the story just to please the audience," Angelica said.

"When we started the film, director Dan was open with not having a script. We just started with a sequence and he left it up to us to finish the film. So now we still don't know if we're following a script or it's up to us again. It depends on the future project, I guess," she added.

'Couple of the Night'

The two admitted they didn't expect to win the Couple of the Night award during the recent ABS-CBN Ball 2018 – which is why Angelica had to go up on stage by her lonesome to get the award. Carlo happened to step outside to smoke when their names got called.

"I saw the text. I started running and people were bombarding me, asking where I came from. People were getting mad at me because we were just called! When I arrived, Angelica was already on her way back to table," Carlo recounted.

Winning Couple of the Night was an amusing experience for Angelica and Carlo – especially since they beat younger love teams. After the initial surprise, the actress admitted that they were touched by the recognition.

“Siyempre ang dami kayang bagets. Bakit kami ‘yung [nanalo?] Cute naman na nakakatawa" (Of course, there are much younger couples than us. Why did we win? It's cute and it makes us laugh). –Rappler.com