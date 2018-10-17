...and why people seem to care so much about this celebrity split

Published 8:52 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that // I’m like ooh, ooh, my whole life got me ready for you, ooh, ooh" – or so goes the first verse in "pete davidson" from Ariana Grande's Sweetener, a song dedicated to her then fiancé Pete Davidson.

But as Hollywood (and real life) has proven too many times over, love isn't always enough and love doesn't always laugh. News broke earlier this week that Ariana and Peter were calling their engagement off.

While neither party has confirmed the sad news, they haven't gone ahead and denied it either.

Ariana has reportedly returned the engagement ring Peter had given her, which was worth over $100,000 (over P5.3 million). She gets to keep Piggy Smallz, the teacup pig Ariana bought over a month ago.

The "God is a Woman" singer recently made a rare public appearance Tuesday, October 16 (early Wednesday, October 17 in Manila) to tape a TV special for Broadway musical Wicked. According to TMZ, Ariana sang "The Wizard and I."

She had been avoiding public appearances, particularly after the suicide of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. The two had been together for over two years.

Pete, meanwhile, had shut down his social media accounts and dropped out at the last minute from headlining a comedy gig at Temple University, according to TMZ.

While celebrity hookups and breakups are a dime a dozen, Vox pointed out the Ariana and Pete love story has been particularly captivating.

They posited that gender conventions, celebrity culture, and power imbalance may have been at play: "Grande and Davidson's relationship captivated onlookers because of its speed, intensity, and incredibly public nature. It was also surprising, since Grande is, well, much more famous than Davidson."

Ariana and Pete started dating a little after they ended long relationships – Ariana with Mac Miller, and Pete with Cazzie David. They were engaged after a month of dating. – Rappler.com