What happens when top stars from the Kapuso and Kapamilya networks collaborate? Tons of laughs and action, of course.

Published 10:03 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you had any doubt in your mind that a Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry starring Vic Sotto, Maine Mendoza, and Coco Martin wouldn't be a bucket of laughs...erase those doubts right now.

The first teaser trailer for Popoy En Jack: The Pulisincredibles, an official entry to the 2018 MMFF, has been released, and it's a motley mix of slapstick and subtle comedy.

Coco posted the trailer on his own Instagram account.

Maine plays young cop Em, Vic plays her father Popoy, while Coco plays Jack – who seems to be making the moves on Em. It's a role Coco is kind of familiar with – he is, after all, the lead in the long-running FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, where his character was once a policeman.

The movie is a long-awaited collaboration – Maine and Vic are Kapuso (GMA 7) stars, while Coco is from the Kapamilya (ABS-CBN) network.

Popoy En Jack: The Pulisincredibles is one of 8 official entries to this year's MMFF. – Rappler.com