The singer refers to the talent agent as her 'fiancé' in a speech

Published 11:17 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lady Gaga is set to marry talent agent Christian Carino.

The hit singer and songwriter made the announcement by referring to him as her "fiancé" during an acceptance speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, October 16, according to CNN.

The two have mostly kept their relationship private, since being first seen together in early 2017.

Lady Gaga, who is earning Oscar buzz for her role in A Star Is Born, was once engaged to Taylor Kinney.

On Tuesday at the Elle event, Lady Gaga delivered a powerful speech on mental health and sexual assault. Even her outfit – an oversized Marc Jacobs suit – was a statement in itself.

"So, after trying 10 or so dresses, with a sad feeling in my heart, that all that would matter was what I wore to this red carpet, I saw an oversized Marc Jacobs suit buried quietly in the corner. I put it on to a resounding view of eyes glaring at me in confusion. 'But the Rodarte was so beautiful!' one said. 'But the Raf Simons for Calvin Klein was so stunning on you!' said another. 'But what about the Brandon Maxwell?' 'What about the Dior?' Lots of questions.They were all dresses. This was an oversized men's suit made for a woman. Not a gown. And then I began to cry. In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut. And then wondering what I wanted to say tonight became very clear to me," she said in her speech.

"As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants." – Rappler.com