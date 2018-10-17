The star's verified Facebook page posts: '#TheSongbirdisNowAKapamilya'

Published 11:17 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s long been rumored that Regine Velasquez would be jumping the GMA-7 ship to join ABS-CBN, and Wednesday, October 17, may be the day that the star and her new network confirm the news.

“8 hours to go and we will witness the return of a comebacking KAPAMILYA,” Regine’s verified Facebook page posted on October 17.

The page also called on Regine’s followers to make the following hashtags trend: #RVAonABSCBN, #TheSongbirdisNowAKapamilya, and #NaritoNaSiRegineSaABSCBN.

The page’s announcements coincide with an ABS-CBN press event scheduled for October 17, where the network said they will be making a major announcement.

ABS-CBN's MOR 101.9 DJ Chacha also posted this picture of a red carpet ahead of Regine's expected official welcome to the Kapamilya network:

Nagpa-red carpet pa kayo para saken. Charot! Dito dadaan si Mamshie Regine Velasquez. Nag abala po kami dito sa kapamilya network. Excited na lahat to see the songbird! pic.twitter.com/3HlcJdbxiI — DJ Chacha (@mor1019chacha) October 17, 2018

Regine earlier announced her participation in ABS-CBN’s ASAP Live in Sydney concert. She also bid her goodbyes to GMA-7 on October 13, on the 6th anniversary episode of her show, Cooking Diva. GMA-7 execs also confirmed her departure then. (READ: Kapuso no more: Regine Velasquez leaves GMA-7)

Regine has been a GMA-7 talent for the past 20 years, though her page’s admin pointed out in comments that the star’s first two TV appearances were on the '80s ABS-CBN variety shows Triple Treat and Teen Pan Alley. Her husband, Ogie Alcasid, is also signed with ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com