LIST: These celebrities are seeking elective posts in 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The Comission on Elections (COMELEC) began receiving certificates of candidacy (COC) on October 11. With over 18,000 local and national posts to fill, the COC filing has seen an entire range of personalities step up, from well-known political figures and public servants, to kooky characters, and of course, showbiz personalities looking to transition into politics.
Based on various news outlets, these are some of the celebrities who have filed their COCs:
Local posts
- Isko Moreno, former matinee idol and former Manila vice-mayor – running for mayor in Manila
- Joseph Estrada, former action star and incumbent Manila mayor – running for re-election (Inquirer)
- Vilma Santos, actress and incumbent Batangas 6th district representative – running for re-election (GMA News)
- Jeremy Marquez, son of actor Joey Marquez – running for Vice-mayor of Parañaque (Pep)
- Rochelle Barrameda, actress – running for Parañaque councilor (Pep)
- Dominic Ochoa, actor – running for Parañaque councilor (Pep)
- Rommel Padilla, actor and father of Daniel Padilla – running for Nueva Ecija 1st district representative (Pep)
- Sheryl Cruz, actress and singer – running for Manila councilor (Pep)
- Yul Servo, actor and incumbent Manila 3rd district representative – running for re-election (Pep)
- Herbert Bautista, actor and incumbent Quezon City mayor – running for Quezon City district representative (Pep)
- Alfred Vargas, actor and incumbent Quezon City 5th district representative – running for re-election (Pep)
- Lino Cayetano, director – running for mayor of Taguig (Pep)
- Jolo Revilla, actor and incumbent Cavite vice-governor – running for re-election (Inquirer)
- Imelda Papin, singer – running for vice-governor of Camarines Sur (Pep)
- Long Mejia, comedian – running for Camarines Sur councilor (Pep)
- Gary Estrada, actor – running for Vice-mayor of Cainta (Pep)
- Richard Gomez, actor and incumbent Ormoc mayor – running for re-election (Manila Bulletin)
- Lucy Torres Gomez, actress and incumbent Leyte 4th district representative – running for re-election (Pep)
- Mocha Uson, former singer/dancer and resigned PCOO assistant secretary – first nominee, Kasosyo party list
- Ciara Sotto - second nominee, Luntiang Pilipinas
- Lani Mercado, actress and incumbent Bacoor mayor – running for re-election (DZMM)
- Mark Lapid, actor and former Pampanga governor – running for mayor of Porac (ABS-CBN)
- Vico Sotto, son of Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes – running for Mayor of Pasig (Inquirer)
- Edu Manzano, actor – running for San Juan City representative
- Richard Yap, actor – running for Cebu City 1st district representative (SunStar Cebu)
National posts
- Lito Lapid, actor and former senator – running for senator
- Bong Revilla, actor and detained former senator – running for senator
