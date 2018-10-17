Super Jam for Wally Gonzalez to give fans great music, for a great cause

Published 7:30 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Musicians and fans are gathering to throw their support behind Wally Gonzalez, one of local rock’s most enduring artists. The guitarist is a founding member of the Juan Dela Cruz Band, and achieved legendary status with bandmates Joey “Pepe” Smith and Mike Hanopol.

Last month, Wally had to undergo colon surgery to remove a potentially life-threatening growth. The operation was a success, but the rocker isn’t out the woods just yet.

Super Jam for Wally Gonzalez will be held to raise much-needed funds to ensure his full recovery.

“This show aims to honor him and encourage him as he makes his way to recovery. The friends of Wally G would like to raise funds in order to help with the medical expenses,” said John Gonzalez, Wally’s son.

This isn’t going to be a regular charity gig, though. Exclusive merch and a special signed guitar will be sold and raffled off during the event.

Everyone involved is also quick to point out that this will be both a celebration of life and recovery. Through the collective efforts of the musicians and organizers, Super Jam for Wally Gonzalez hopes to bring the healing power of rock to one of our most iconic musicians.

When asked what he thought about the outpouring of support, Wally (who always preferred to let his Stratocaster do most of the talking) had only one thing to say: “Nakakatuwa!”

Super Jam for Wally Gonzalez will be held on October 19, at Alchemy Bistro Bar in Makati.

Doors open at 8:00 pm. Performing at the gig will be Kat Agarrado, Kjwan, the Blue Jean Junkies, Kowboy Santos, Wally Gonzalez Bandwagon, and many more. - Rappler.com