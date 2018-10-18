LOOK: Megan Young is ambassador for #ZeroHunger
MANILA, Philippines – Five years since winning the title of Miss World, actress Megan Young continues to help causes she believes in.
On Wednesday, October 17, Megan posted photos, announcing her commitment as an ambassador for #ZeroHunger, a campaign by the Department of Agriculture and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.
"Proud to be your new #ZeroHunger Champion through [a] partnership with [the] Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Department of Agriculture," she wrote on Instagram.
"This year's World Food Day focuses on rising hunger figures and calling on countries and other stakeholders to get back on track to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: Zero Hunger. We can become the Zero Hunger generation, the first generation to eliminate hunger from the planet, if we join forces across nations, continents, sectors, and professions, and act on the evidence. Wasting less, eating better, and adopting a sustainable lifestyle are key to building a world free of hunger. The choices we make today are vital for a secure future of food. You can make better choices if you are well informed."
View this post on Instagram
Proud to be your new #ZeroHunger Champion through partnership with Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Department of Agriculture in the following photos I’m happy to present you the Outstanding Rural Women of 2017 and the five winners of the 2018 WFD National Poster Making Contest This year’s World Food Day focuses on rising hunger figures and calling on countries and other stakeholders to get back on track to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: Zero Hunger. We can become the Zero Hunger generation, the first generation to eliminate hunger from the planet, if we join forces across nations, continents, sectors and professions, and act on the evidence. Wasting less, eating better and adopting a sustainable lifestyle are key to building a world free of hunger. The choices we make today are vital for a secure future of food. You can make better choices if you are well informed. Take time to read and learn more about #ZeroHunger, the challenges we face in getting there and what we all need to do.
Megan also joined a candle-lighting ceremony during the launch and led the awarding for winners of a poster-making contest.
View this post on Instagram
A candle lighting with our pledge to ensure food security and nutrition to Filipinos in line with World Food Day and our #ZeroHunger campaign. World Food Day 2018 will also underline how it is still possible to end all forms of malnutrition and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 by 2030. World Food Day 2018 also draws attention to the fact that while hunger is on the rise, over 600 million people suffer from obesity and a further 1.3 billion are overweight. #ZeroHunger means working together to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to safe and healthy food. It calls on everyone to adopt a new mind-set, and change of day-to-day behaviours with the aim to reduce waste, eat more healthy food, use the Earth’s resources wisely and adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.
In another post, she encouraged everyone to participate in the program by doing simple things such as making use of leftovers and adopting healthy diets.
View this post on Instagram
So, what are the simple actions we can do to help us make #ZeroHunger way of life, to help re-connect to food and what it stands for? .. o Love your leftovers o Adopt a more healthy and sustainable diet o Sharing is caring o Buy only what you need o Store food wisely o Put your food waste to use o Have a conversation with the people around you about respect for food o Keep our soils and water clean o Use less water o Know where your food comes from o Support local food producers o Be a conscientious consumer o Understand food labelling o Buy organic o Keep fish populations afloat .. Become a #ZeroHunger advocate! Be informed about #ZeroHunger
Aside from the #ZeroHunger project, Megan is also involved in Smile Train, a non-profit group that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. – Rappler.com