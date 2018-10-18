The actress and former Miss World titleholder lends her support to the Department of Agriculture and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization

Published 12:15 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Five years since winning the title of Miss World, actress Megan Young continues to help causes she believes in.

On Wednesday, October 17, Megan posted photos, announcing her commitment as an ambassador for #ZeroHunger, a campaign by the Department of Agriculture and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

"Proud to be your new #ZeroHunger Champion through [a] partnership with [the] Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Department of Agriculture," she wrote on Instagram.

"This year's World Food Day focuses on rising hunger figures and calling on countries and other stakeholders to get back on track to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: Zero Hunger. We can become the Zero Hunger generation, the first generation to eliminate hunger from the planet, if we join forces across nations, continents, sectors, and professions, and act on the evidence. Wasting less, eating better, and adopting a sustainable lifestyle are key to building a world free of hunger. The choices we make today are vital for a secure future of food. You can make better choices if you are well informed."

Megan also joined a candle-lighting ceremony during the launch and led the awarding for winners of a poster-making contest.

In another post, she encouraged everyone to participate in the program by doing simple things such as making use of leftovers and adopting healthy diets.

Aside from the #ZeroHunger project, Megan is also involved in Smile Train, a non-profit group that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. – Rappler.com