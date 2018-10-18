'Kuha po kayo NBI Clearance (Get an NBI Clearance),' she tells Bong Revilla

Published 3:14 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ethel Booba has never been one to stay mum on current events and controversial topics, and the comedian did not spare her funny commentary when the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) began accepting Certificate of Candidiacies (COCs) from political hopefuls for the 2018 mid-term elections.

Ethel tweeted her thoughts on the COC filing of several potential candidates.

Retweeting a photo by ABS-CBN showing senate hopeful and incumbent Deputy House Speaker Pia Cayetano cycling on the way to filing her COC, Ethel said: “Cycling is better for her than running.”

Cycling is better for her than running. Charot! https://t.co/ADLjGdoTck — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 16, 2018

The original tweet has since been deleted (it misidentifies Cayetano as a senator), though a twitter user managed to share a screenshot.

Resibo:

By the way, nag bike lang ginawa na siyang senador. pic.twitter.com/L2RVqLRs79 — Miss Maggie (@MiaMagdalena) October 16, 2018

She also retweeted a quote where senate hopeful Jinggoy Estrada talks about his half-brother and opponent JV Ejercito.

“We are not on speaking terms actually. Kung ako masusunod gusto ko dalawa kami manalo sa senado (If it were up to me, I'd want both of us to win a seat in the Senate)” he said, to which Ethel commented: “Kung ako masusunod kahit wag ka na (If if were up to me, it's better if you don't win a Senate seat).”

Kung ako masusunod kahit wag ka na. Charot! https://t.co/yAcXquBGkb — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 16, 2018

She also had some thoughts on the senate bid of 94-year-old Juan Ponce Enrile.

“Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile granted of bail due to his poor health condition. At age of 94 you should rest and enjoy your life as a businesswoman (according to his COC form),” she said, referring to Enrile’s intial COC form, which listed “businesswoman” as his profession.

Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile granted of bail due to his poor health condition. At age of 94 you should rest and enjoy your life as a businesswoman (according to his COC form). Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 16, 2018

On the former senator Bong Revilla, Ethel said, “Kuha po kayo ng NBI Clearance sa counter 6 (Get an NBI Clearance from counter 6).” Revilla is currently detained at Camp Crame as he faces plunder charges. He filed his COC for senator through his wife, Lani Mercado.

Kuha po kayo ng NBI Clearance sa counter 6. Charot! https://t.co/jHio9bwfE7 — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 17, 2018

Ethel also retweeted one of her tweets from 2014: “Ang SNATCHER nagnanakaw sunod tatakbo samantalang and POLITIKO tatakbo muna bago magnakaw (A thief steals then runs away while a politician first runs then steals).”

Ang SNATCHER nagnanakaw sunod tatakbo samantalang ang POLITIKO tatakbo muna bago magnakaw. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) February 9, 2014

Of course, she ended each tweet with her signature catchphrase: “Charot," Filipino slang that loosely translates to "just kidding."

But if Ethel's tweets are any indication, the joke seems to be mostly on us, the Filipino voter. Charot. – Rappler.com