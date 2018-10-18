By the looks of it, Regine is hitting the ground running

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the news everyone interested in showbiz is talking about at the moment: Asia’s Songbird has landed in ABS-CBN.

Regine Velasquez officially joined the network and signed her exclusive two-year contract on October 17, a few days after she said goodbye to GMA-7, which was her home network for the past 20 years. (READ: Kapuso to Kapamilya: Regine Velasquez joins ABS-CBN)

Shows and projects

As an ABS-CBN talent, Regine will be part of 3 shows, according to ABS-CBN.

She’ll be performing on Sunday variety show ASAP, where she will be singing alongside the show’s regular presenters, who just happen to be some of the biggest names in mainstream OPM: Sarah Geronimo, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Regine’s husband, Ogie Alcasid.

She will also be part of a weekly musical sitcom, again with Ogie and Ian Veneracion.

Her third show will see her as one of the judges on talent reality search Idol Philippines – the local version of American Idol.

She will also be performing ASAP Live in Sydney, a special overseas concert at the ICC Sydney Theatre on October 20. Aside from that, she’s also singing the Ogie-composed theme song for the upcoming show The General’s Daughter, which stars Angel Locsin.

Kapamilya welcome

Regine received a warm welcome from her new Kapamilyas.

At her press event, Regine received a hug from Sarah Geronimo, who she performed with at her anniversary concert, R.30.

Even before the official announcement, Sharon Cuneta already posted her greetings on Instagram.

“My Songbird and I now live in the same HOME!!! Woohoo!!!!!!!!! Welcome, my Regine!!!!!!!!” she said.

Morissette Amon expressed her excitement as she shared photos with Regine from the ABS-CBN Ball.

“Excited po kami sa bago mong adventure na ito, sana makatrabaho ko rin po kayo ulit (We’re excited for this new adventure of yours, I hope to work with you again),” she said.

Her husband led the pack, posting his congratulations on Instagram, along with videos of her during the contract signing and press event.

“Congrats mahal! Love you with all my heart,” he said.

As for the songbird herself, she seems to be taking it all in.

“I’m very happy, excited. Overwhelemed right now,” she said. – Rappler.com