The two films from Cinemalaya’s 2017 run are recognized in festivals in Canada and Italy

Published 3:47 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two films that competed in the 2017 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival were awarded in international festivals in Canada and Italy. (Movie Reviews: All 9 films at the 2017 Cinemalaya Film Festival)

Respeto, a poltically-charged, coming-of-age hip-hop drama by Treb Monteras II, was awarded the Best Feature Film in the Teen Section at the 36th Carrousel International du Film de Rimouski’s closing gala on October 7.

The award was announced on the festival’s Facebook page.

The festival, held in Quebec, Canada, showcases youth-oriented films from all over the world.

The award is the latest accolade for Respeto, which won Best Feature Film among several other awards at Cinemalaya 2017. The film also won the Best Actor award for its breakout star Abra, and the Best Supporting Actor award for Dido de la Paz at the 2018 Gawad Urian awards in June. (FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2017)

Another film that gained international recognition was Zig Dulay’s Bagahe, which was given the Jury Award at the 19th Asiatica Film Festival on October 10.

The Asiatica Film Festival, according to its website, aims to deepen the relationship between Italy and Asia via film.

Bagahe’s win was shared on the festival's official Facebook page, where the citation read: “For the rigor with which it gives out the dramatic and complex journey of a woman who tried to get rid of a daughter born from a rape.”

The film was also part of the Cinemalaya 2017 lineup, and won the Best Actress award for Angeli Bayani as well as the Best Screenplay award for Zig Dulay. – Rappler.com