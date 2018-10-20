The festival will run from November 9 to 11

Published 11:13 AM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's turning out to be a big year for IV of Spades.

The disco-funk trio, made up of Blaster Silonga, Badjao de Castro, and Zild Benitez, are heading to Hong Kong in November to play at one of the biggest music events in the region, Clockenflap.

The festival will run from November 9 to 11 at Central Harbourfront in Hong Kong.

The band will be sharing the stage with acts from all over the world, including Interpol, David Byrne, Khalid, and Cigarettes After Sex.

IV of Spades is the only band from the Philippines in the lineup. They will be performing on Sunday, November 11.

Aside from making the Clockenflap lineup, the band will also be opening Panic! at the Disco's Manila show on October 20. – Rappler.com