Now a devoted Christian, Baron Geisler seems to have come a long way from his problematic past

Published 1:55 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Baron Geisler appears to be a new man.

Once notorious for violent public outbursts and drug abuse, the actor is now preaching the Christian Gospel and seeking to raise awareness of mental health.

His recent posts on Instagram show snippets of his renewed life, of which Christianity is now a big part. Recent posts have him using the hashtag #ForHisGlory, and joining fellowships with the Maranatha Christian Fellowship, a "Bible-based, spirit-led congregation" in Cebu.

“I can never get enough wisdom from our meetings. I've come a long way since you brothers, dads, and lolos (grandfathers) took me under your wing. God is faithful and good all the time. More of Him, less of me," he wrote in a post.

"Thanks again for introducing me to the Father's love and making me understand how much I am loved by Him. Pointing it always back to the cross. My identity is upon Him!"

Baron is also promoting mental health awareness, speaking at various symposiums, most recently in Digos, Davao del Sur. The actor admitted that he had bipolar disorder in 2012.

He also advertised free haircuts for those with substance abuse disorder who are undergoing rehabilitation or treatment.

Baron has come a long way from his problematic past. In March 2018, he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his brother-in-law.

Shortly after, he announced on Facebook that he would be checking in to a rehabilitation center, promising to "take this very seriously this time."

– Rappler.com