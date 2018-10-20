The show is the second Marvel series on Netflix to get the ax

Published 3:47 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One week after announcing the cancellation of Iron Fist, Netflix has pulled the plug on a second Marvel series: Luke Cage.

The show, which ran for two seasons, was part of the 5-show deal between Netflix and Marvel, which also includes Iron Fist, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders. A Daredevil spinoff, The Punisher, was later added to the lineup.

Luke Cage stars Mike Colter as the title character, a bulletproof ex-convict with superhuman strength who fights crime in New York City. Created by Cheo Hodari Coker, the series was met with generally positive reviews from both critics and viewers, with many praising the storytelling and Colter's performance.

All 13 episodes of the second season premiered on Netflix back in June.

The cancellation comes as a bit of a surprise, considering that Luke Cage, along with Iron Fist, was at the center of Netflix's Philippine promotions at the AsiaPOP Comicon last July, with Colter and Finn Jones flying over to meet Filipino fans. (READ: 'Luke Cage' in Manila: Black talent, black music, universal appeal)

"Unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season," Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement released to media.

"Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast, and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series," they added.

Citing an unnamed source, The Hollywood Reporter said the show was canceled due to creative differences. – Rappler.com