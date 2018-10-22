The two have been together for over 5 years

Published 9:41 AM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singers Jay R and Mica Javier are now engaged.

"Got me a BOO-iancé... I can’t believe it. He pulled off the biggest surprise ever, I had NO CLUE what was happening even while it was happening. The space went silent as I watched him mouth the words, eyes teared up, our dearest friends and family clamouring in the background... for a fleeting moment I froze in shock, thoughts battling between 'are we still shooting a music video?!' and 'hang on is this forreal?!', I was stunned and it was surreal but there was no doubt in my mind, my answer was always going to be YES. I love you [Jay R] & I’m so excited to be your wifey!" posted Mica on her Instagram page.

"My fiancé," was Jay R's caption to a photo of himself and Mica wearing the engagement ring.

The two have been together for over 5 years. – Rappler.com