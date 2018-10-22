'mono' will be RM's second solo mixtape

Published 9:57 AM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – BTS' RM once spoke (on behalf of his fellow boy group members) before the United Nations. On Tuesday, October 23, RM, the group's "leader" and de facto spokesperson, will be "speaking himself" through a new mixtape.

In a tweet over the weekend, BTS said the mixtape – entitled mono – will drop on October 23 and will include 7 new songs.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is part of the BTS rap line and typically speaks in behalf of the group, particularly when interviews are in English.

mono is not his first solo endeavor. Back in 2015, he released the mixtape RM. He is among the group's main songwriters and producers and has also produced music for other Korean artists. – Rappler.com