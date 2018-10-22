The TV host's comments on detained Senator Leila de Lima are described as disrespectful and inappropriate

Published 4:10 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Magpasikat 2018 segment of It's Showtime'sAnniBEKSary special hosted by Vice Ganda on Monday, October 22, sparked outrage online.

The Miss Q&A portion featured the program's hosts playing beauty candidates Alakdawn Zulueta, Juggy Sta Maria, Nikka Bermuda, Ilongna Tolentino, and Kid Kardashian.

Alakdawn Zulueta – played by Jhong Hilario – was asked by Vice Ganda to describe his fellow candidates, specifically Candidate No. 1 Juggy Sta Maria – played by Jugs Jugueta – who was said to resemble detained Senator Leila de Lima.

"Mukha siyang tiwali (She looks like she committed wrongdoing)!" Jhong replied.

"Ano 'yung tiwali (What's tiwali)?" asked co-host Anne Curtis Smith.

"Parang corrupt (Like one who's corrupt)!" Vice Ganda replied, followed by laughter.

At another point in the segment, Vice Ganda said: "Ang taray ni No. 1 o, bloated si Leila de Lima o. Mukhang nahiyang si Leila sa loob. May message ka ba kay Trillanes?" (Look at Candidate No. 1, Leila de Lima looks bloated. It's like being detained has been good for her. Do you have a message for Senator Antonio Trillanes IV?)

Jugs responded, "Hoy, inaantay ka namin dito (Hey, we're waiting for you here)."

These comments on De Lima have drawn negative reactions from angry social media users.

What happened to you? Bakit ka nagpa-brainwash sa lowly trolls ni Duterte at kay Duterte mismo? It is bad enough that De Lima, a human rights defender, is in jail for no reason. It is worse that you have to make fun of her current situation. SHAME ON YOU & celebs like you! — Colleen_FS (@Colleen_FS) October 22, 2018

Making fun of Sen. de Lima is not fun at all. It's a reflection of the person making it.@SenLeiladeLima @vicegandako — cristy ahmad (@iamcristyahmad) October 21, 2018

I just find it funny that after @itsShowtimeNa's hosts performed acts that tackle societal issues inlcluding "bullying," here is the ever arrogant @vicegandako making fun of the situation of senators de Lima and Trillanes. That "magpasikat" portion and the show scream hypocrisy. — Skulloh Mania (@skullohmania) October 21, 2018

Dear Vice Ganda,



Lagi mong ginagawang katatawanan sila De Lima at Trillanes. Kung makulong ba si Trillanes, mawawala ba ang inflation? Mauubos ba ang shabu? And most importantly...



MAGKAKAROON BA NG KUWENTA ANG MGA PELIKULA MO? — Ogie Rosa (@ogie_rosa) October 21, 2018

Sobra ka na minsan Vice . Ang pagbanggit mo kay Sen . de Lima kanina wala ka ng respeto. Siguro oras na para hinde ba kita panoorin. Hinde ka na nakakatuwa. Alalahanin mo sana walang kasalanan si Sen Leila . At ai Trillanes ? Sana tigilan mo na sila. — Ayvonne9 (@Ayvonne91) October 21, 2018

@ABSCBN why do you tolerate your talents to redicule a leila de lima and senator trillanes. Remember your roots you were born because of a hard fought strugle for our freedom. They are being pinned down by this asministration because of their political stance. @vicegandako — lakbay (@dalawatayo) October 22, 2018

What do you think?

The whole segment can be viewed here. – Rappler.com