The popular comedian faces controversy yet again

Published 8:56 AM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian and It's Showtime host Vice Ganda said on Monday, October 22, that a viral photo of himself arriving in Ozamis City alongside Ilocos Norte governor Imee Marcos shouldn't be taken as an endorsement of any kind.

"Ok para sa mga fans ko na nagtatanong. Wala akong pakelam kung anung iteniraryo ni Imee Marcos sa Ozamis nung nakasabay ko sya sa eroplano. Nagpunta ko dun para mang aliw ng mga taga Ozamis City. Di para magendorso ng kahit sinong pulitiko. Di ako endorser ng mga Marcos!" he said in a tweet, after a photo of their arrival in Ozamis went viral.

(To my fans who are asking: I don't care about Imee Marcos' itinerary in Ozamis. I went there to entertain people from Ozamis. Not to endorse any politician. I am not a Marcos endorser!)

Imee is the incumbent governor of Ilocos Norte and is the daughter of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. She will be gunning for a Senate seat in 2019 and has insisted the Marcos family need not apologize for the Martial Law era.

Her father's term as president is marred by human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and the pilferage of the country's funds.

Vice followed this up with a series of tweets, one of them answering criticism over his attire: "At tawang-tawa ko sa bakit daw ako balot na balot??? Hahahaha!!! Seriously first time nyo bang nakakita ng naka-hoody at nakashades??? Di pwede??? May dress code ba sa Ozamis City???"

(And I found it funny that people found issue with me being all covered up. Seriously, is this the first time you've seen someone wear a hoodie and shades? Is that not allowed? Is there a dress code in Ozamis City?)

Vice seems to have performed in the city over the weekend, based on pictures from an Ozamis-based photography studio.

Online, some people interpreted Vice's arrival alongside Imee as support for her. Here's how Vice reacted: "So dahil sa picture na to supporter na agad ako ni Imee?! Di pa pwedeng supporter ako nung mamang nakaputi dun sa likod?! Lol!"

(So because of this picture, I'm a Imee supporter? Can't I be the supporter of the man in white behind me? Lol!)

The past few days, Vice has found himself being tailed by controversy. He drew the ire of users online following comments he made on Showtime during a "Miss Q&A" segment.

This is not the first time Vice's jokes have caused controversy and even outrage. Back in 2013, Vice was criticized for joking about rape and GMA News anchor Jessica Soho. – Rappler.com