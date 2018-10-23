The original Kim and Chris perform 'Sun and Moon,' and ' Last Night of the World' during Lea's anniversary concert

Published 10:16 AM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the musical Miss Saigon got a special treat during Lea Salonga's anniversary concert at the Philippine International Convention Center. (READ: Lea Salonga's 40th: Unapologetically authentic)

The original Kim reunited no less than with her original leading man Simon Bowman, who flew to Manila to perform with her.

Simon played Chris, the American soldier who falls in love with Kim.

YouTube user Tim Chen posted a video of the two singer's Miss Saigon medley performance – "Sun and Moon" and "Last Night of the World."

"I will always be grateful to him," Lea said of Simon. " Because when I was thrust on to the world stage for Miss Saigon, I was only 18 years old and he was a bit slightly older than me. He was a gentleman."

She added that Simon was one "of the best actors I've ever worked with."

Lea celebrated her 40th anniversary in showbiz this year. – Rappler.com